U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
05/27/2024 04:20 PM
Taipei, May 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.071 to close at NT$32.187.
Turnover totaled US$933 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.23, and moved to a low of NT$32.142 before rebounding.
