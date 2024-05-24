U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
05/24/2024 11:23 AM
Taipei, May 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.255 at 11 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.009 from the previous close.
