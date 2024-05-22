Taiwan shares open higher
05/22/2024 09:30 AM
Taipei, May 22 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up12.24 points at 21,248.99 Wednesday on turnover of NT$2.765 billion (US$85.6 million).
