Taiwan shares open lower
05/21/2024 09:16 AM
Taipei, May 21 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 32.37 points at 21,239.26 Tuesday on turnover of NT$3.8 billion (US$117.76 million).
(Y.F. Low)Enditem
Latest
- Cross-Strait
Lai's address consistent with Taiwan's stance on China: Cheng05/21/2024 03:29 PM
- Society
Man stabs two on Taichung metro, stopped by passengers05/21/2024 02:32 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.16%05/21/2024 01:53 PM
- Society
At least 4 wounded in Taichung metro stabbing05/21/2024 01:03 PM
- Politics
U.S. urges China to act with restraint after Lai's inauguration05/21/2024 11:20 AM