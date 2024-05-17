Taiwan shares close down 0.21%
05/17/2024 02:11 PM
Taipei, May 17 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed down 45.79 points, or 0.21 percent, at 21,258.47 Friday on turnover of NT$415.58 billion (US$12.89 billion).
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market05/17/2024 04:13 PM
- Business
Furloughed workers dip to fewest in almost 3 years05/17/2024 03:41 PM
- Society
TV host indicted for allegedly possessing child pornography05/17/2024 02:45 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.21%05/17/2024 02:11 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading05/17/2024 11:07 AM