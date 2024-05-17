U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
05/17/2024 11:07 AM
Taipei, May 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.217 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.097 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading05/17/2024 11:07 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news05/17/2024 10:35 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher05/17/2024 09:18 AM
- Business
New government plans to set up overseas science parks05/16/2024 10:05 PM
- Society
NT$10 million worth of contraband cigarettes seized by Taiwan's coast guard05/16/2024 09:33 PM