Taiwan shares close up 0.61%
05/14/2024 02:04 PM
Taipei, May 14 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 148.87 points, or 0.61 percent, at 20,985.85 Tuesday on turnover of NT$469.258 billion (US$14.48 billion).
