TWSE-listed firms report over 18% year-on-year sales rise in April

Taipei, May 13 (CNA) Companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) reported a more than 18 percent year-on-year sales increase in April, led by the electronics product distribution industry, following growing demand for artificial intelligence servers and electronics components, the exchange said Monday.

In a statement, the TWSE said the 1,008 listed companies on the main board -- 928 local companies and 80 foreign incorporated firms which have launched a primary listing in Taiwan -- generated NT$3.28 trillion (US$101 billion) in aggregate sales in April, up 18.65 percent from a year earlier.

In April, 662 companies reported sales growth with the remaining 346 reporting a decline, the TWSE said.

The 928 local listed companies posted about NT$3.20 trillion in sales in April, up 18.92 percent from a year earlier, while the 80 foreign listed companies saw their sales rising 8.20 percent from a year earlier to NT$75.2 billion, the TWSE added.

TWSE data showed the electronics product distribution industry saw a 50.26 percent year-on-year increase in sales in April, totaling NT$256.8 billion. Growth was the highest among the major industries on the main board following the increasing popularity of emerging technologies such as AI applications.

The trading and consumer goods industry reported the second highest year-on-year sales growth of 45.48 percent with a value of NT$57.9 billion in April, largely due to foreign exchange gains and the efforts made by many retailers to expand, the TWSE said.

The building material and construction industry came in third after reporting a 41.85 percent year-on-year increase in sales in April, totaling NT$32.2 billion, in the wake of growth in real estate delivery, the TWSE added.

On the other hand, the glass and ceramics industry reported the steepest year-on-year decline of 5.88 percent in sales in April, dropping to NT$4.8 billion, as the property market in China remained weak.

The information service industry reported the second-lowest decline of 1.35 percent in sales with a value of NT$7.3 billion, due to a delay in booking revenue, according to the TWSE.

In the first four months of this year, the 1,008 listed companies on the local main board generated NT$12.41 trillion in combined sales, up 8.65 percent from a year earlier with 612 reporting a rise and the remaining 396 reporting a drop, the TWSE said.

The TWSE said the financial/insurance industry enjoyed the highest year-on-year sales growth of 43.68 percent with a value of NT$728.9 billion, as insurance companies reported an increase in sales and a rise in investment returns.

However, the electric equipment and cable sector suffered the steepest year-on-year decline of 8.34 percent, with total value hitting NT$90.1 billion during the four months due to a fall in stainless steel demand and prices in the global steel market, the TWSE said.

(By Tseng Jen-kai and Frances Huang) Enditem/kb > Chinese Version

