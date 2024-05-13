Taiwan shares open higher
05/13/2024 09:11 AM
Taipei, May 13 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 196.32 points at 20,905.16 Monday on turnover of NT$9.95 billion (US$306.81 million).
(Y.F. Low)Enditem
