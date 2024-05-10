U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.047 to close at NT$32.413.

Turnover totaled US$1.133 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.420, and moved between NT$32.400 and NT$32.500 before the close.