U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
05/10/2024 04:18 PM
Taipei, May 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.047 to close at NT$32.413.
Turnover totaled US$1.133 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.420, and moved between NT$32.400 and NT$32.500 before the close.
