U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
05/10/2024 10:17 AM
Taipei, May 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.457 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.003 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.72%05/10/2024 01:55 PM
- Politics
Tsai, Lai thank Japan's Taiwan-friendly group for support05/10/2024 01:42 PM
- Society
Three earthquakes rattle eastern Taiwan in 5 minutes05/10/2024 10:54 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news05/10/2024 10:27 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading05/10/2024 10:17 AM