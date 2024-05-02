U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
05/02/2024 04:28 PM
Taipei, May 2 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.046 to close at NT$32.496.
Turnover totaled US$933 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.550, and moved between NT$32.496 and NT$32.580 before the close.
