U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

05/02/2024 04:28 PM
CNA file photo
Taipei, May 2 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.046 to close at NT$32.496.

Turnover totaled US$933 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.550, and moved between NT$32.496 and NT$32.580 before the close.

(By Frances Huang)

Enditem

