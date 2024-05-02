Taiwan shares close down 0.85%
05/02/2024 01:53 PM
Taipei, May 2 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed down 174.16 points, or 0.85 percent, at 20,222.44 Thursday on turnover of NT$388.86 billion (US$11.94 billion).
