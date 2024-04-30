U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
04/30/2024 10:29 AM
Taipei, April 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.493 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.065 from the previous close.
