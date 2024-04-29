Taiwan shares end up 1.86%
04/29/2024 01:53 PM
Taipei, April 29 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 375.01 points, or 1.86 percent, at 20,495.52 Monday on turnover of NT$419.996 billion (US$12.883 billion).
