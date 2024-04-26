U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
04/26/2024 10:39 AM
Taipei, April 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.560 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.018 from the previous close.
