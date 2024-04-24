U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
04/24/2024 11:13 AM
Taipei, April 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.502 at 11 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.091 from the previous close.
