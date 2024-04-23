Taiwan shares close up 0.97%
04/23/2024 02:11 PM
Taipei, April 23 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 188.06 points, or 0.97 percent, at 19,599.28 Tuesday on turnover of NT$344.87 billion (US$10.56 billion).
