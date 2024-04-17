U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
04/17/2024 04:16 PM
Taipei, April 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.012 to close at NT$32.478.
Turnover totaled US$1.031 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day low of NT$32.450, and moved to a high of NT$32.525 before the close.
