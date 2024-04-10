U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
04/10/2024 04:11 PM
Taipei, April 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.078 to close at NT$32.020.
Turnover totaled US$1.493 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.030, and moved between NT$31.950 and NT$32.040 before the close.
