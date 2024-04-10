To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, April 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.078 to close at NT$32.020.

Turnover totaled US$1.493 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.030, and moved between NT$31.950 and NT$32.040 before the close.