U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, April 1 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.011 to close at NT$31.979.

Turnover totaled US$650 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.920, and moved to a high of NT$31.990 before the close.