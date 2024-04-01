U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
04/01/2024 04:15 PM
Taipei, April 1 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.011 to close at NT$31.979.
Turnover totaled US$650 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.920, and moved to a high of NT$31.990 before the close.
