U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
04/01/2024 10:18 AM
Taipei, April 1 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.989 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.001 from the previous close.
