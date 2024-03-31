Focus Taiwan App
Starlux launches 3 international routes in Taichung

03/31/2024 01:52 PM
Starlux Chairman Chang Kuo-wei (fourth right) and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (fourth left) cut a ribbon at the flight inauguration ceremony in Taichung International Airport on Sunday. CNA photo March 31, 2024
Taipei, March 31 (CNA) Starlux Airlines made its debut in Taichung on Sunday by introducing three new international routes to Macau, Vietnam and Japan.

From the central Taiwan city, Starlux will operate eight weekly scheduled flights to Macau, three to Da Nang in Vietnam, and three charter flights to Takamatsu in Japan, the carrier said in a press release.

The new routes marked a milestone for the young airline, which previously flew to 23 destinations from Taoyuan International Airport, said Starlux Chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) at the flight inauguration ceremony.

Also attending the ceremony, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said the air traffic in Taichung International Airport has reached 90 percent of the pre-COVID-19 level, and that it was operating scheduled flights to seven destinations and charter flights to five others.

To promote air travel to and from Taichung, a promotion campaign is underway, offering passengers flying with Starlux discounts of at least 30 percent from over 100 local tourism operators, according to Lu.

The central Taiwan hub will also accommodate three more routes from budget airline Tigerair Taiwan starting July 1, to Tokyo and Nagoya in Japan, as well as Busan in South Korea, she said.

(By Chao Li-yen and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/cs

