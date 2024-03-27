To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.102 to close at NT$31.998.

Turnover totaled US$1.229 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low NT$31.89, and peaked at NT$32.018 before the close.