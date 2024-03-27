U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
03/27/2024 04:40 PM
Taipei, March 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.102 to close at NT$31.998.
Turnover totaled US$1.229 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low NT$31.89, and peaked at NT$32.018 before the close.
