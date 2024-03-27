Asustek to appeal US$18 million ruling in patent case

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 27 (CNA) Asustek Computer Inc., one of the leading computer brands in Taiwan, said late Tuesday that it will appeal a ruling by a United States court in a patent infringement case, which ordered the Taiwanese company to pay US$18 million in compensation.

In a statement filed with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) where Asustek shares are traded, the company said that after consultations with legal experts, it had decided to appeal the ruling in a bid to protect its reputation.

According to a Bloomberg report dated Monday, a federal jury in Texas' Western District Court ruled on March 22 that Asustek and its subsidiary Asus Global Pte. Ltd. had infringed on two patents owned by ACQIS LLC., a U.S.-based technology licensing company.

The technology in the two patents -- No. 9,529,768 and No. 8,756,359 -- was used by Asustek and its subsidiary to build notebook computers, desktop computers, servers and motherboards, the jury ruled, issuing an order for Asustek to pay ACQIS Technology US$18 million in compensation, the report said.

During the hearing, the jury rejected Asustek's argument that the written descriptions of the two patents were indistinct and therefore could not be understood or reproduced anyone else, the report said.

While Asustek was found liable, the decision said, it was not willful infringement nor did the company encourage others to infringe on the patents, according to the report.