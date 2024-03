To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Number of Polam Kopitiam food poisoning victims on the rise

@China Times: Restaurant in Taipei reports food poisoning issue, killing one; three in critical condition

@Liberty Times: Food poisoning at Polam Kopitam in Taipei's Xinyi District kills one, leaves three in critical condition

@Economic Daily News: No conclusion reached on carbon fee collection, worrying business sector

@Commercial Times: Stock market seesaws, with buying aimed at keeping Taiex over 20,000 points

@Taipei Times: Tsai inaugurates two navy corvettes

Enditem/ls