U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.093 to close at NT$31.865.

Turnover totaled US$1.182 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.970, and moved between NT$31.760 and NT$31.990 before the close.