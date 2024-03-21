To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 21 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.036 to close at NT$31.832.

Turnover totaled US$998 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.820, and moved between NT$31.734 and NT$31.845 before the close.