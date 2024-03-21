U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
03/21/2024 04:09 PM
Taipei, March 21 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.036 to close at NT$31.832.
Turnover totaled US$998 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.820, and moved between NT$31.734 and NT$31.845 before the close.
