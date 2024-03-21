Taiwan shares close up 2.1%
03/21/2024 01:55 PM
Taipei, March 21 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 414.64 points, or 2.1 percent, at 20,199.09 Thursday on turnover of NT$486 billion (US$15.29 billion).
