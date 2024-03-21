U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
03/21/2024 11:19 AM
Taipei, March 21 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.785 at 11 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.083 from the previous close.
