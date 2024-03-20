Taiwan shares close down 0.37%
03/20/2024 02:24 PM
Taipei, March 20 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 72.75 points, or 0.37 percent, at 19,784.45 Wednesday on turnover of NT$520.1 billion (US$16.35 billion).
Latest
- Politics
Taiwan to receive U.S. SkyGuardian drones from 2026: Official03/20/2024 02:59 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.37%03/20/2024 02:24 PM
- Politics
Taiwan's presence in Haiti unaffected by unrest: Foreign Minister Wu03/20/2024 02:14 PM
- Politics
Timing inappropriate for President Tsai to visit Taiping Island: minister03/20/2024 02:05 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading03/20/2024 11:58 AM