Taiwan shares close down 0.11%
03/19/2024 02:15 PM
Taipei, March 19 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 22.65 points, or 0.11 percent, at 19,857.20 Tuesday on turnover of NT$463.455 billion (US$16.44 billion).
Latest
- Sports
Taiwanese paddlers move up in world table tennis rankings03/19/2024 06:31 PM
- Society
CDC reports year's 1st whooping cough, meningococcal meningitis cases03/19/2024 06:20 PM
- Society
Anti-child abuse rally to be held on April 4 in wake of foster death03/19/2024 06:15 PM
- Society
Hotels to turn off lights for an hour in support of 'Earth Hour'03/19/2024 05:37 PM
- Society
Radioactive traces detected in Japanese food item: TFDA03/19/2024 05:21 PM