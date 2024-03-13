U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
03/13/2024 04:32 PM
Taipei, March 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.048 to close at NT$31.460.
Turnover totaled US$1 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day low of NT$31.440, and moved to a high of NT$31.490 before the close.
