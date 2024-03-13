U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.048 to close at NT$31.460.

Turnover totaled US$1 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day low of NT$31.440, and moved to a high of NT$31.490 before the close.