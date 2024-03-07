U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
03/07/2024 05:35 PM
Taipei, March 7 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.039 to close at NT$31.536.
Turnover totaled US$1.233 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.520, and moved between NT$31.475 and NT$31.581 before the close.
