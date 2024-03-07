TSMC's American depositary receipts surge to new high

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New York, March 6 (CNA) Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's 10th most-valuable company by market capitalization, saw the value of its American depositary receipts (ADR) soar to a new high on Wednesday.

TSMC's ADR rose US$6.6, or 4.9 percent, reaching a new high of US$141.57 on the New York Stock Exchange, exceeding its previous highest end-of-day record of US$140.66 on Jan. 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, shares of other semiconductor stocks on the NYSE also inched higher, including Philadelphia Semiconductor which rose 2.9 percent, and Nvidia Corp., which rose 3.2 percent. The latter is an AI chip designer and a major TSMC client.

During an investor conference in January, TSMC said it expects to see strong growth in 2024 after a disappointing 2023, with sales this year forecast to grow by more than 20 percent from a year earlier, as investors become increasingly confident about the semiconductor industry recovering.

In the past seven weeks, TSMC's ADR value has soared 37.5 percent due to the influx of funds injected by investors.

According to a report, JPMorgan Chase recently raised its price target on TSMC shares, citing the company as the key "enabler for Al semiconductors."

In the report, Analyst Gokul Hariharan at JPMorgan Chase was quoted as saying that he believes TSMC stocks will retain over 90 percent market share of all Al-related chips in the next three to four years.

As of Wednesday, the Taiwanese firm had a market capitalization of US$734.32 billion, making it the 10th most valuable company in the world, based on the latest data released by the financial website CompaniesMarketCap.

American firm Microsoft retained its top ranking, with US$2.987 trillion in market capitalization, followed by Apple in second with US$2.611 trillion and Nvidia in third with US$2.217 trillion.

Ranking fourth to ninth were Saudi Aramco, Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Meta Platforms (Facebook), Berkshire Hathaway and Eli Lilly.

The website also showed that American wireless and broadband communication IC designer Broadcom Corp. was ranked 11th, roughly US$100 billion behind the Taiwanese semiconductor firm.