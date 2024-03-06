After recouping earlier losses, Taiex reaches another record high

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 6 (CNA) Shares in Taiwan closed at another record high of almost 19,500 points on Wednesday after recovering earlier losses, with investors shrugging off a downturn on U.S. markets overnight ahead of congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day, dealers said.

The bellwether electronics sector led the broader market as large semiconductor stocks left their earlier losses behind, dealers added.

The Taiex, the weighted stock on the local market, ended up 112.53 points, or 0.58 percent, at 19,499.45 after moving between 19,246.30 and 19,532.30. Turnover totaled NT$412.12 billion (US$13.04 billion).

The market opened down 0.53 percent and soon fell to the day's low in a knee-jerk reaction to losses on U.S. markets, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.04 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index lost 1.65 percent overnight amid caution before Powell's testimony, dealers said.

However, with the Taiex moving closer to 19,200 points, bargain hunters emerged, picking up large cap electronic stocks, in particular in the semiconductor industry, to vault the main board back into positive territory and another closing high amid lingering enthusiasm over artificial intelligence development, dealers added.

"As money supply in the local market remained adequate, bargain hunting stayed active, and when the Taiex went south, they simply spotted good buying opportunities and took advantage of the earlier downturn," Hua Nan Securities analyst Kevin Su said, adding that the relatively low interest rate levels in Taiwan kept liquidity levels high.

Wednesday's buying focused on tech heavyweights as AI continued to serve as a focus of market movement, Su said

"We saw TSMC and MediaTek attract strong bargain hunting today to serve as a driver for the recovery of the Taiex," Su added.

Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.68 percent to close at NT$735.00, off a low of NT$717.00. Smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc., second to TSMC in terms of market cap, gained 3.03 percent to end at NT$1,190.00 after hitting NT$1,140.00.

TSMC was traded at around a 22 earnings to price multiple, which is much cheaper than American chip stocks such as AI chip designer Nvidia Corp, Su said.

In addition, IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co. grew 3.11 percent to close at NT$149.00, and United Microelectronics Corp., a smaller contract chipmaker, added 0.92 percent to end at NT$48.45.

The electronics index rose 0.71 percent with the semiconductor sub-index up 0.72 percent.

Compared with semiconductor heavyweights, the performance of AI server makers was mixed with Quanta Computer Inc. up 0.61 percent to close at NT$246.50, but Wistron Corp. fell 1.65 percent to end at NT$119.50.

"Riding the waves of ample liquidity, AI server component stocks were supported by strong rotational buying," Su said, referring to Asia Vital Components Co., a provider of cooling solutions for electronic devices, which soared 7.69 percent to close at NT$630.00, and Lotes Co., a connector supplier, which surged 8.52 percent to end at NT$1,210.00.

Also in the electronics sector, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. closed unchanged at NT$106.50, and power management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc. ended up 1.55 percent at NT$295.00.

The old economy sector was largely marginalized by tech stocks, but the electric machinery industry outperformed its non-tech counterparts, rising 0.97 percent, Su said.

"Investors remained upbeat about the bottom lines of electric machinery stocks as the government has invested heavily to strengthen the resilience of electricity grid networks around the country," Su added. Among them, Teco Electric & Machinery Co. gained 3.17 percent to close at NT$50.50, and Chung-Hsin Electric & Machinery Manufacturing Corp. grew 2.96 percent to end at NT$174.00.

Elsewhere in the old economy sector, Nan Ya Plastics Corp. lost 1.05 percent to close at NT$56.30, while Eclat Textile Co. ended unchanged at NT$546.00.

In the financial sector, which gained 0.59 percent, Mega Financial Holding Co. gained 0.90 percent to close at NT$39.40, and CTBC Financial Holding Co. rose 1.20 percent at NT$29.50, while Cathay Financial Holding Co. lost 0.22 percent to close at NT$44.55.

"Powell's comments are expected to dictate the movement of global financial markets as many investors have been bothered by uncertainty about when the Fed will start to cut interest rates," Su said. "In addition, with more and more companies in Taiwan set to report their February sales, the data is also likely to move individual stocks in the short term."

Despite the gains on the Taiex, foreign institutional investors stood on the sell side, registering net sales of NT$1.12 billion worth of shares on the main board Wednesday.