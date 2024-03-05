U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
03/05/2024 04:31 PM
Taipei, March 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.035 to close at NT$31.565.
Turnover totaled US$1.097 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.510, and moved between NT$31.50 and NT$31.595 before the close.
