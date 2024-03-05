To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.035 to close at NT$31.565.

Turnover totaled US$1.097 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.510, and moved between NT$31.50 and NT$31.595 before the close.