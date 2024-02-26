Tigerair Taiwan to launch flights to Phu Quoc, Vietnam in April

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) Tigerair Taiwan will launch a new direct service between Taoyuan and the Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc on April 2, as part of its ongoing efforts to expand into the Southeast Asian market.

In a statement, the low-cost carrier said it will initially fly three round-way trips between the two destinations every week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Flight IT557 bound for Phu Quoc will take off at 2:40 p.m. from Taoyuan International Airport, and the return flight IT558 bound for Taoyuan will leave Phu Quoc at 6:25 p.m., the statement said.

To celebrate the new route, special fare offers will be posted starting on Tuesday, the airline said.

Phu Quoc, located off the coast of Cambodia in the Gulf of Thailand, is known for its scenic beaches and resorts, as well as its locally made fish sauce, pepper plantations, and pearl farms.

The island also has a policy allowing foreign visitors visa-free entry for up to 30 days.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Tigerair Taiwan also offers services from Taoyuan to Da Nang, Vietnam, and Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand.