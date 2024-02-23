20th edition of Taiwan International Orchid Show opens in Tainan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Tainan, Feb. 23 (CNA) The official opening ceremony of the 20th edition of the Taiwan International Orchid show was held in Tainan Friday, with the city's former mayor -- Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) -- pledging to promote the industry after he takes office as president on May 20.

Taiwan's orchid industry has the advantage of geographic location and weather, and the site of the orchid show -- Taiwan Orchid Technology Park -- in the southern city, generated annual production value of more than NT$7 billion (US$221.33 million) last year, Lai said at the ceremony.

After hosting the orchid show seven times during his time as Tainan mayor, Lai said the new administration under his presidency will continue to support and promote the sector, as he hopes orchids can become a symbol representing Taiwan and an income source for Taiwanese, like tulips in the Netherlands.

Vice President Lai Ching-te (center).

Meanwhile, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) highlighted the fact that the city is hosting two major orchid industry events -- the orchid show and the 23rd World Orchid Conference -- concurrently until March 10, which he said will hopefully attract more local and foreign visitors.

In addition to the orchid show and conference held at the technology park, which is more than 170 hectares in size, and the ICC Tainan conference center, Huang also invited visitors to the events to enjoy local food and visit the Taiwan Lantern Festival hosted by the city until March 10.

According to the organizers, representatives from 62 countries are attending the World Orchid Conference, which is held every three years, while the Taiwan External Trade Development Council said it hosted talks between local businesses and 20 buyers from 15 countries on Thursday.

One out of every three orchid plants around the world is from Taiwan, while Tainan accounts for half of Taiwan's orchid exports, said the trade promoting body.

The ticketed orchid show opens to the general public on Saturday.

(By Yang Sz-ruei and Kay Liu) Enditem/AW

