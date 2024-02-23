U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
02/23/2024 05:25 PM
Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.036 to close at NT$31.555.
Turnover totaled US$1.032 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.50 and moved to a high of NT$31.58 before the close.
