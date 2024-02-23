U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
02/23/2024 10:52 AM
Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.540 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.021 from the previous close.
