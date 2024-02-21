U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
02/21/2024 04:19 PM
Taipei, Feb. 21 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.033 to close at NT$31.525.
Turnover totaled US$1.423 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.480, and moved to a high of NT$31.541 before the close.
