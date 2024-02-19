Taiwan shares end slightly up, while tech sector comes under pressure

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 19 (CNA) Shares in Taiwan closed slightly higher Monday as buying rotated to non-tech stocks, while the bellwether electronics sector came under pressure, led by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), in the wake of losses suffered by chip stocks related to artificial intelligence development on U.S. markets at the end of last week, dealers said.

Sentiment on the local main board turned cautious after Washington reported higher-than-expected producer price index (PPI) data for January, which increased uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to cut interest rates, dealers added.

The Taiex, the weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), ended up 28.55 points, or 0.15 percent, at 18,635.80 after moving between 18,561.04 and 18,663.74. Turnover totaled NT$367.48 billion (US$11.71 billion).

The market opened down 0.25 percent at the day's low as selling hit large-cap semiconductor stocks, in particular TSMC, before buying set in as investors picked up bargains in the old economy and financial sectors, offsetting losses incurred by tech heavyweights and helping the Taiex to return to positive territory by the end of the session, dealers said.

Consolidation mode

"Since the rally on Thursday (Feb. 15), the local main board has fallen into consolidation mode as investors locked in their gains built for the electronics sector," Cathay Futures Consultant analyst Tsai Ming-han said.

On Feb. 15, the first trading session in the Year of the Dragon, the Taiex soared 3.03 percent after TSMC surged 7.89 percent. On Feb. 16, buying on the main board subsided, with the Taiex falling 0.20 percent.

"Today, investors simply took their cue from a tumble (of about 20 percent) in the shares of U.S.-based AI server supplier Super Micro Computer, Inc. on Friday on profit taking from recent solid gains, to trim holdings in AI related stocks here, in particular TSMC," Tsai said.

TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, lost 0.73 percent to close at NT$678.00. TSMC's losses were equivalent to a more than 40 point fall on the Taiex, and sent the electronics index and semiconductor sub-index lower by 0.31 percent and 0.52 percent, respectively.

"Moreover, the stronger PPI in the U.S. has raised worries about when the Fed will kick off its rate cut cycle so foreign institutional investors refrained from buying, which hurt large-cap tech stocks like TSMC," Tsai said. The U.S. January PPI rose 0.3 percent from December, higher than the forecast a 0.1 percent hike.

According to the TWSE, foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$11.07 billion worth of shares on the main board Monday.

Tech sector

Among other falling semiconductor stocks, smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc. lost 0.72 percent to end at NT$963.00, IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co. dropped 0.73 percent to close at NT$136.00, and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) designer Alchip Technologies Ltd. shed 2.51 percent to end at NT$4,080.00.

"Inside the tech sector, some investors set their sights on bargains, including UMC (United Microelectronics Corp.), which had lagged behind TSMC," Tsai said.

UMC, a smaller contract chipmaker, rose 0.61 percent to close at NT$49.15, and dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chip supplier Nanya Technology Corp. gained 1.06 percent to end at NT$66.60.

Bargain hunting also boosted stocks, like iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., which gained 1.48 percent to close at NT$103.00, and flat panel makers AUO Corp. and Innolux Corp., which gained 1.96 percent and 5.75 percent, respectively, to end at NT$18.25 and NT$16.55.

"When TSMC moved in weakness, buying rotated to old economy and financial stocks, which benefited from relatively valuations," Tsai said. "The steel industry is part of them."

Old economy stocks

The steel index rose 1.44 percent with China Steel Corp., the largest steel maker in Taiwan, rising 2.01 percent to close at NT$25.40, and Tung Ho Steel Corp. rising 1.25 percent to end at NT$72.90. In addition, Chung Hung Steel Corp. also gained 1.88 percent to close at NT$24.40.

Tsai said the electric machinery industry, which rose 1.84 percent, continued to ride the wave of investments by Taiwan Power Co. to strengthen electricity grid networks in Taiwan.

Among electric machinery stocks, Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corp. rose 8.00 percent to end at NT$148.50, and Chung-Hsin Electric & Machinery Corp. closed up 0.39 percent at NT$129.50. Boosted by the government's efforts in the field of renewable energy development, Luxe Green Energy Technology Co. gained 3.91 percent to end at NT$33.25.

Elsewhere in the old economy sector, Formosa Plastics Corp. rose 1.10 percent to close at NT$73.80, and Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp. end up 1.22 percent at NT$58.10.

"I suggest investors buy financial stocks which appear much cheaper than their tech counterparts," Tsai said. "At a time when interest rates are set to fall, life insurers are expected to see their asset value grow this year."

In the financial sector, which outperformed the Taiex, up 0.98 percent, Cathay Financial Holding Co. rose 1.01 percent to close at NT$45.00, Mega Financial Holding C. gained 1.32 percent to end at NT$38.40, and CTBC Financial Holding Corp. close up 1.59 percent at NT$28.70.