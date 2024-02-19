U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
02/19/2024 10:31 AM
Taipei, Feb. 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.360 at 10:00 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.010 from the previous close.
