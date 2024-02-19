Taiwan shares open lower
02/19/2024 09:25 AM
Taipei, Feb. 19 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 46.21 points at 18,561.04 Monday on turnover of NT$7.303 billion (US$232.89 million).
