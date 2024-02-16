To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 16 (CNA) Taiwanese food and drink producer Heysong Corp. announced on Friday it will raise prices for several sports beverages and soda products starting March 1, citing growing raw material and operational costs.

Apart from the Heysong-branded soda drinks, the company said it will, for the first time, raise the listed prices of its Fin-branded sports drinks and C&C-branded soda drinks, due to the increasing costs of raw materials and transportation.

Fin-branded sports drinks and C&C soda drinks have never seen price adjustments since the brands first hit the local market over 20 years and more than a decade ago, respectively, according to the company.

Prices of the 330-ml canned Heysong and C&C products will see the sharpest rise -- 25 percent -- as their price jumps from NT$20 (US$0.64) to NT$25.

The 500-ml bottle of C&C soda drinks will be hiked from NT$29 to NT$35, according to the company.

The listed price of a 975-ml bottle of Fin drink will be raised from NT$35 to NT$39, and from NT$25 to NT$29 for its 580-ml bottled products, Heysong said.

In Taiwan, prices printed on the packaging of goods are for reference, while individual retailers can set the actual prices of the goods they sell to consumers.

The listed prices are usually adopted by convenience stores, while supermarkets and hypermarkets sell the goods at lower prices.

The plan for price hikes, especially for drinks containing sugar or milk, was brought up by Heysong Chairman Chang Pin-tang (張斌堂) during a conference call with institutional investors in late December.

Chang said during the call that sugar prices were expected to rise by 20 percent in 2024, given the strong U.S. dollar and tensions surrounding the Red Sea due to attacks on cargo ships by pro-Palestinian Houthi rebels in retaliation against Israel's attacks against Hamas in Gaza.