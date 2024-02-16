COST OF LIVING/Heysong to hike sports, soda drink prices in Taiwan from March 1
Taipei, Feb. 16 (CNA) Taiwanese food and drink producer Heysong Corp. announced on Friday it will raise prices for several sports beverages and soda products starting March 1, citing growing raw material and operational costs.
Apart from the Heysong-branded soda drinks, the company said it will, for the first time, raise the listed prices of its Fin-branded sports drinks and C&C-branded soda drinks, due to the increasing costs of raw materials and transportation.
Fin-branded sports drinks and C&C soda drinks have never seen price adjustments since the brands first hit the local market over 20 years and more than a decade ago, respectively, according to the company.
Prices of the 330-ml canned Heysong and C&C products will see the sharpest rise -- 25 percent -- as their price jumps from NT$20 (US$0.64) to NT$25.
The 500-ml bottle of C&C soda drinks will be hiked from NT$29 to NT$35, according to the company.
The listed price of a 975-ml bottle of Fin drink will be raised from NT$35 to NT$39, and from NT$25 to NT$29 for its 580-ml bottled products, Heysong said.
In Taiwan, prices printed on the packaging of goods are for reference, while individual retailers can set the actual prices of the goods they sell to consumers.
The listed prices are usually adopted by convenience stores, while supermarkets and hypermarkets sell the goods at lower prices.
The plan for price hikes, especially for drinks containing sugar or milk, was brought up by Heysong Chairman Chang Pin-tang (張斌堂) during a conference call with institutional investors in late December.
Chang said during the call that sugar prices were expected to rise by 20 percent in 2024, given the strong U.S. dollar and tensions surrounding the Red Sea due to attacks on cargo ships by pro-Palestinian Houthi rebels in retaliation against Israel's attacks against Hamas in Gaza.
- Taipei Zoo to raise ticket price from April 2024Taipei Zoo will increase ticket prices from April 1 after Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) approved the move on Tuesday.02/06/2024 09:17 PM
- January CPI growth falls to 7-month lowGrowth in Taiwan's consumer price index (CPI) for January fell to the lowest level in seven months and dipped below the 2 percent alert set by the local central bank, the ...02/06/2024 08:48 PM
- Gas prices unchanged, diesel down by NT$0.1 per liter until Feb. 18: CPCState-run fuel supplier CPC Corp. Taiwan announced Sunday that it will maintain gasoline prices at the same level and lower the price of diesel by NT$0.1 (US$0.003) per liter ...02/04/2024 06:12 PM
- Society
Expert meeting to be held in tainted Taisugar pork case: FDA02/16/2024 09:52 PM
- Business
Heysong to hike sports, soda drink prices in Taiwan from March 102/16/2024 09:33 PM
- Society
Taekwondo coach receives 29 years for sexually abusing 11 students02/16/2024 09:17 PM
- Culture
Taipei mayor touts lockers to reduce weight of student school bags02/16/2024 08:56 PM
- Politics
Taiwan to launch electronic system for referendum proposals in April: CEC02/16/2024 08:28 PM