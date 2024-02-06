To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Feb. 6 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.037 to close at NT$31.338.

Turnover totaled US$705 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.420, and moved between NT$31.328 and NT$31.430 before the close.