Taiwan's Li Meng-lian selected for WTO Young Professionals program

Taipei, Feb. 5 (CNA) Taiwanese Li Meng-lian (李孟璉) has been picked to participate in the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Young Professionals program, which aims to build trade expertise among young people, among other goals.

Li was one of 20 people selected from a field of 5,500 applicants to the program, which also seeks to broaden WTO membership representation and increase diversity, according to a WTO press release on Feb. 1.

The 20 successful applicants to the Young Professionals program, including Li, have already joined the WTO Secretariat since early January and will spend the rest of the year involved in the work of divisions across the organization, the WTO said.

In the press release, Lin was quoted as saying that she looks forward to the year ahead with the Trade and Environment Division, as she continues to deepen her expertise in climate economics and the range of economic tools that "enable a just and resilient climate transition."

"The Young Professionals Program provides me with a valued opportunity to learn and contribute to the way the WTO leverages its unique multilateral position and strengthens the role of trade and finance in advancing global net zero ambitions," she said.

The WTO Young Professionals program was launched in 2016 as an opportunity for qualified young professionals from developing and least-developed WTO member states to enhance their knowledge of WTO and international trade issues, according to the Geneva-based intergovernmental organization that regulates and facilitates international trade.

The program aims to attract professionals from under-represented countries, who can consequently improve their chances of being recruited by the WTO and/or other regional and international organizations, it said.

This year, Burkina Faso, Pakistan, Senegal, Seychelles and Tanzania are being represented for the first time in the program, the WTO said.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Li is the fourth Taiwanese national to be selected for the annual program since it was launched in 2016.

In a congratulatory statement, MOFA said it continues to encourage young Taiwanese professionals to apply to the program to cultivate their professional skills and contribute to international affairs, while at the same time helping to connect their country to the rest of the world.

Taiwan gained official membership in the WTO in 2002 under the name Chinese Taipei.