Taiwan shares close up 0.20%
02/05/2024 02:14 PM
Taipei, Feb. 5 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 36.14 points, or 0.20 percent, at 18,096.07 Monday on turnover of NT$315.9 billion (US$10.07 billion).
