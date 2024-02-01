Taiwan shares close up 0.44%
02/01/2024 01:57 PM
Taipei, Feb. 1 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 78.55 points, or 0.44 percent, at 17,968.11 Thursday on turnover of NT$306.95 billion (US$9.78 billion).
